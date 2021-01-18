Amazon’s upcoming series brings the heroic legends of the legendary Second Age of Middle-earth history to screens for the first time. This epic drama takes place thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and whose story will take viewers into an era in which great powers were forged, heroes were put to the test, hope hung. of the finest threads and the greatest villain to ever emerge from Tolkien’s pen threatens to cover the entire world in darkness.

Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows a cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the much-feared resurgence of evil in Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elven capital of Lindon, to the impressive island kingdom of NúmenorTo the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will forge legacies that will last long afterward.

Thus it is demonstrated that the world created by JRR Tolkien It’s seemingly endless and fans of the books couldn’t be more excited for the new horizons of Middle Earth that the series will unveil via Amazon Prime. Above all because of the role that Númenor will have, an island of legend ended in a tremendous cataclysm.

Within Tolkien’s chronology, the island was sunk in the Second Age, a stage that spans 3441 years and ends with the first fall of Sauron, the main antagonist of the Lord of the Rings saga. This event is narrated through flashbacks in the prologue of Peter Jackson’s film trilogy, thousands of years later.

One of the biggest novelties of this new adaptation will be the presence of a diverse and inclusive cast. According to Deadline, the addition of twenty new actors will break the ‘only white characters’ scheme in Middle-earth, and the showrunners couldn’t be happier. “The world that JRR Tolkien created is epic, diverse and full of heart. These extraordinarily talented artists represent the culmination of a multi-year quest, ”they noted.

The first season of The Lord of the Rings will have eight episodes. At the moment, there is no release date, but its chapters are expected to be released in mid-2021. Now, we just have to wait to see a preview of the daring project.