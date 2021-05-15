The new series of The Lord of the rings in order to Amazon it will be the most expensive production in history. With a budget of approximately $ 465 million, it paints to be a totally impressive work and they hope that fans will be satisfied to respond to the investment.

However, there is something that is not very satisfied at all. The actor from the recent film by Mortal Kombat, Ludi lin, criticized that the work of JRR Tolkien it lacks racial diversity. Therefore, he hopes that the new television adaptation will be more inclusive.

Through social networks, the actor who gave life to Liu Kang in the fighting game inspired tape, he drew attention to Jennifer Salke, boss of Amazon Studios. Above all, he asked that his series of The Lord of the rings had the presence of Asian characters.

This he did after the Indiewire site publish an article in which Salke highlighted the huge budget that the series will have. The person in charge of Amazon is proud of the investment they made to create a gigantic world in this adaptation of The Lord of the rings.

Ludi Lin criticizes the great world of The Lord of the Rings

In its official Twitter profile, Ludi lin assured that the new Middle Earth It can be as big as it wants, but it won’t mean much if you don’t see people of other races.

‘It’s going to be difficult to justify creating a ‘gigantic world’ without any character who is Asian. Turn to see us, Salke. Is not difficult. We are right here‘wrote the actor of Mortal Kombat, about the new adaptation.

It’s going to be difficult to justify building a “huge world” without any characters that look Asian. Turn that imagine on us @JSalke. It’s not hard, we’re right here. Amazon Boss Justifies ‘Lord of the Rings’ $ 465 Million Budget: ‘Huge World-Building’ https://t.co/Xx8F651k7m – Ludi Lin (@ludi_lin) May 13, 2021

Precisely this detail is one of the most important criticisms that received the trilogy of films of Peter jackson. In the successful film adaptations of The Lord of the rings, there was no relevant presence of Asian or black characters.

Although the protagonists of The Lord of the rings They are of different races, between elves, hobbits and dwarves, none of them represented greater diversity. Something that is undoubtedly lacking in such an iconic work of popular culture.

