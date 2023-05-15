Amazon Games and Embracer Group have announced that they have reached an agreement for Amazon Games to develop and publish a new MMO based on Lord of the Rings by JRR Tolkien. The game does not have an official name for now, but will arrive on unspecified PCs and consoles.

This new game will be an open-world MMO adventure in a persistent world set in Middle-earth and will include stories from The Hobbit and the Lord of the Rings trilogy. The game is in the early stages of production, with Amazon Games Orange County, creator of New World (another MMO), leading development. Amazon Games will publish the game globally. Further details, including launch times, will be communicated at a later date.

“We are dedicated to bringing high-quality games to gamers, whether through original IPs or through long-time favorites like Lord of the Rings,” he said. Christoph Hartmann, VP of Amazon Games.

The only image of the Lord of the Rings project available right now

“Bringing players a new version of The Lord of the Rings has long been an aspiration of our team, and we are honored and grateful that Middle-earth Enterprises has entrusted us with this iconic world. We are also delighted to expand our relationship with Embracer Group after last year’s Tomb Raider deal, as they have proven to be great partners.”

“The world of Middle-earth continues to prove to be an endlessly fertile ground for creators, and Amazon Games has a passion for building immersive, compelling worlds and publishing games for a global audience,” he said. Lee Guinchard, CEO of Freemode.

“We have a clear ambition to create the highest quality entertainment products for this IP, whether we use in-house resources or work with the best partners in the industry that complement our capabilities. We are working hard to make an MMO that does justice to the expansive universe of Middle-earth and that captivates gamers from all over the world.”

