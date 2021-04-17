After the success of The Lord of the Rings in the cinema, Amazon prime is developing a series set in the Second Age of the Sun, where the creation of the rings of power, the disappearance of Númenor and the fall of Sauron took place. A project that has excited several fans around the world.

The first season will have a total of eight episodes. At the moment, there is no release date, but its chapters are expected to be released at the end of 2021. At the moment we only have to wait for more details of the daring project that will expand the horizons of Middle Earth created by JRR Tolkien.

In that sense, a new report by The Hollywood Reporter has surprised the fandom after announcing the budget for the first season of the show. In the words of New Zealand’s Minister of Economic Development and Tourism, Stuart Nash, the figure reaches $ 650,000,000.

The Lord of the Rings series is one of Prime Video’s most ambitious productions. Photo: Composition / Warner Bros

Compared to other big-budget shows, it left many behind including Game of Thrones, which ended up paying about $ 15,000,000 per episode in the final season. In this way, the Amazon adaptation is positioned as the most expensive series in history.

What is the Lord of the Rings series about?

The epic drama takes place thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. The story will take viewers into an era in which great powers were forged, heroes were put to the test, hope hung by the finest threads, and the greatest villain to ever emerge from Tolkien’s pen threatens to cover everything. the world in darkness.

Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows a cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they face the much-feared resurgence of evil in Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elven capital of Lindon, to the impressive island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map