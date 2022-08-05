The Lord of the Rings has been fully integrated into pop culture for decades now. First with the legendary books of JRR Tolkien and later also with the famous trilogy by Peter Jackson. Since then, the franchise has had time to expand everywhere: with other feature films, but also back into literature or even video games.

We thus had adaptations of the films, as well as an MMO that is still widely played today; we also mention Monolith Productions action-RPGs such as Middle-earth Shadow of War and Shadow of Mordor, not to mention the Gollum game that recently underwent a small postponement. In short, there is a lot of choice.

Yet, players still dream of a new title that is more modern, more ambitious and more realistic. And some of them aren’t waiting for Warner Bros. to devote a huge budget to some studio to focus on a next-gen video game.

In the meantime we can enjoy this prototype created by Enfant Terrible, an independent developer specializing in a specific field: making their own technical demos under Unreal Engine 5, the brand new Epic Games engine that promises wonders.

In this case, he imagined what the world of The Lord of the Rings could be like and started coming up with this presentation, all by himself. To do this, she then collected the modeling work of many artists, from the database dedicated to Unreal Engine 5.

Source: VG247