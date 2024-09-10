A few weeks ago the actor Ian McKellen, who played Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbitannounced that he had been contacted to reprise the role. This would be in a new film centered on Gollum. Now the actor has just revealed some news about his return.

Speaking on the British morning show This Morningthe actor gave more details about the possibilities of returning to be Gandalf. Here he said that he doesn’t know too much about the new Lord of the Rings movie centered on Gollum. However, he assured that he will be given a script in early 2025 and that will be when he will decide whether to return or not.

Although his participation is still up in the air, The actor also said he would love to return to New Zealand. Let us remember that the original trilogy and parts of The Hobbit were filmed in that country. It seems that Sir Ian McKellen has a lot of love for that place.

Source: Warner Bros.

So to the fans of The Lord of the Rings They will have no choice but to wait until 2025 to find out Ian McKellen’s decision. Hopefully the script for this new film will convince him to take up Gandalf’s staff again. We honestly can’t imagine anyone else in the iconic role. Do you think he’ll return?

What do we know about the new Lord of the Rings movie?

The new movie of The Lord of the Rings It was officially announced in May 2024This would be the first of two upcoming projects. Its name in English will be The Hunt for Gollum and evidently this creature will have a leading role in the story. The story probably takes place in the time between when he found the ring and when he found the fellowship of the ring.

It will be directed by Andy Serkis, who was the actor who brought Gollum to life in the original trilogy and in the films The Hobbit. As for the production team, the trio of Philipa Boyens, Fran Walsh and Peter Jackson will be returning, so there’s a lot of potential. The film is expected to hit theaters sometime in 2026. Do you think it will achieve the success of the previous ones?

