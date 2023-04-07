The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth has one exit date official on iOS and Android, announced by Electronic Arts through the publication of a trailer of the gameplay: The game will be available starting May 10th.

Announced about a year ago, The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth is a strategy RPG set in the fascinating world created by JRR Tolkienbut with an unpublished story that revolves around the discovery of a new Ring that has the power to rewrite history.

Will we use the power of the Ring to do good or will we succumb to the temptations of evil? Together with elves, hobbits, wizards and other fantasy characters, we will have to create a team with our most cunning fighters, including the protagonists of the original work, and face increasingly complex turn-based PvP battles.

Judging by videothe formula of The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth seems to be the traditional one of mobile strategy with gacha elements and a focus on upgrading one’s units, but we will only be able to tell you about it in more detail in a few weeks.