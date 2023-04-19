Daedalic Entertainment explained why the DLC with the Elvish voice acting of the imminent The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be at payment when the game is released on May 25, 2023 (or can be purchased as part of the “Precious Edition”). Basically because making it required a lot of work, so it cost a lot.

Daedalic explained to Eurogamer that “From time to time the elves of the base game will speak their own language (Sindarin). The expansion of the dub in Sindarin will add more lines of dialogue in this language to some characters. While traveling through Mirkwood and other places in Middle-earth, Gollum will be able to hear various dialogues between the elves. These dialogues will improve the atmosphere and the construction of the scenario. With the Sindarin dub these dialogues will be spoken in Sindarin.”

Daedalic know that some fans will be disappointed with the choice to charge for the DLC, but the price is justified by having had to cast an actor and having him study Sindarin, using experts in Tolkenian mythology: “it’s a DLC for the true devotees by Tolkien who want to dive even deeper into Middle-earth.”

For the rest, we remind you that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S. To find out more, read our tried.