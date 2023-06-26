The Lord of the Rings: Gollumwe have to say, it was a sweet infatuation that soon it turned into a nightmare, and in this review we will explain why. We were more than thrilled to get our hands on this small but ambitious title, which took on the daunting task of insinuating itself into the complex narrative of the The Lord of the Rings.

As enthusiasts of this world, we began our experience aware of the limits that the title could have had but convinced that, given the continuous postponement of the release, we would then have something valid in hand. Too bad that the first impact was disappointing and, in the long run, the experience has turned into a real one torture.

The reason is soon to be said: bugs as far as the eye can seewoody and tiring game dynamics to digest, a decidedly obsolete all-round approach. As for the last point we could have postponed minimally, except that the title in question is already extremely incomplete and there is very little of real videogame entertainment. Therefore, the whole experience was really “complicated” and not for an effective and pleasant level of challenge. A disappointment on all frontsand here is also the reason for the late review compared to the expected times.

The disaster

To ensure a review that is perfectly consistent with our experience and that also makes sense “in your eyes”, we have to start at the beginning. And it is precisely here that Lord of the Rings: Gollum hit the hardest on our run. After a somewhat shaky start, with the first chances to move around the map, we had the opportunity to start jumping. In case you don’t know, as Gollum, our task is to move around the map, often hiding from enemies in stealth phase ed avoiding being noticed, to ensure that you do not go directly to game over. Already in itself a very unpleasant dynamic, but which we have nevertheless taken note of rather serenely.

It is precisely with the jump and the possibility of climbing in a slightly more complicated way, and in more angular areas, that the title has shown itself at its best in its true nature. Not only is moving and actually having control of the character less easy than one might think at first, but in addition, falling and throwing to the wind the whole mission is a matter of seconds. Indeed, very often it happened to us even when we had done everything correctly. This because the game is loaded, dense, stuffed with bugs and of problems that added to the already outdated gameplay, only lead to enormous frustration. Being at the beginning, we still tried to grit our teeth and hold on, in the hope that the narrative would take us more, and that other dynamics would be able to capture our attention. Spoilers: it didn’t happen.

This is because, of additional dynamics really interesting there are not many. The only one worth mentioning is the possibility of making the personality of Smeagol or Gollum prevail within small decisions. These choices will change the course of history in a very small part, of course they won’t be particularly relevant.

That said, the rest is back to being extremely woody, repetitive and seen and reviewed in other titles, moreover with much better dynamics, in other video games than Gollum. You will therefore find yourself keeping up with the same actions to be repeated continuously, in an extremely cumbersome and without the certainty of being able to carry them complete as the mistake (not yours) will always be around the corner.

A broken game

So far these were important, relevant problems, capable of drastically lowering the game’s rating, but still on the verge of catastrophe. Gollum was proving really hard to like at this point, but still possible to play nonetheless. We would like to underline this last sentence, because, due to a very big bug we were unable to continue the game after a couple of hours.

We tried them all: reload the save, reload the level, try to retrieve the save not from the game but directly from the PlayStation cloud. Nothing, we had to throw the game away to start over to find ourselves from point to point, blocked again. And it is here that, frankly, we feel like saying that we have completely lost the desire to give the title a chance.

All the shortcomings, all the gaps in the development of the game and also in the concept itself proposed by the title, coupled with serious errors that made it unworkable, they led us to stop playing it. As you have probably seen from many other sources as well, this is a reality which is unfortunately reflected in the experience of many other colleagues.

The worst thing is that the problems that have appeared have been partly common, others singular, almost tailored to each player. Talk to you, for the first time since In vainOf reject completely a title in this way, since in case of purchase it would be a product that you would have to keep bitterly in the library, without ever trying it for more than a couple of hours.

Too bad we couldn’t deal with the narrative in more detail, which didn’t seem like a miracle to us, but still more valid than the whole technical sector.