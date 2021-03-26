After confirming its delay to 2022, the Daedalic Entertainment game appeared to have disappeared from the current scene. Being a game that attracted a lot of attention, in part because it was a game confirmed to see the light in the new generation of consoles, the delay was a jug of cold water. But today we have a good contribution from the study, with which The Lord of the Rings: Gollum resurfaces with a new trailer with gameplay that allows you to return to Mordor.

In the channel Daedalic official on Youtube A new video of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been published where we can see new scenes of its gameplay. This is how we continue to delve into this adventure that will introduce us into the skin of this charismatic character created by Tolkien for his novels based on Middle Earth.

The Lord of the Rings ™: Gollum ™ is a story-centric action adventure. Go on a dangerous journey as Gollum, in search of the only treasure he knows. Gollum is clever and cunning, but his personality is divided. One mind, two egos – you decide!

And basing a new adventure on this literary universe is one of the things that attracts the most attention in this game. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum It resurfaces with a new trailer with gameplay that allows you to know a little more, without being enough, of what this interesting adventure can become. On the occasion of the Future Games Show we have been able to see new gameplay sequences, combined with the cinematic ones, where orcs and the dreaded Eye of Sauron could not be missing. It all sounds familiar, though The Lord of the Rings: Gollum It is not a game that is going to abuse the creativity or design of Peter Jackson’s movies.

Part of the essence, or the charisma of this game, resides in the binomial Gollum and Smeagol, that will be very present during the adventure. It will be, in part, a base that will allow each user to be guided by one or the other to face the different situations of the adventure.

Although he is a crucial character in the history of JRR Tolkien, much of Gollum’s adventures have not yet been recounted in detail. In The Lord of the Rings ™: Gollum ™ you can experience them. From the time he spent as a slave under the Dark Tower to his stay with the elves of Mirkwood. Survive and overcome the challenges of the way with stealth, agility and cunning. Climb, jump and hold on to avoid dangers or reach favorable positions. Although Gollum is not a warrior, he is capable of slaying careless enemies when he has the chance, or of disposing of them by more creative and vile means. The decisions you make and the way you play have a direct impact on Gollum’s personality: always torn between his two faces, Gollum and Sméagol, it will be up to you to decide if Gollum’s dark side takes over or if there is still a iota of reason in what once was Sméagol. One mind, two egos – you decide!

Developed under Unreal Engine, It is expected to have more details of the development of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum in the coming months, although after the delay we can intuit that it will not be fluid. It remains to be specified when it could arrive The Lord of the Rings: Gollum to Xbox consoles, Playstation and PC, via Steam, knowing that it will be a game that will try to get the most out of the next generation consoles.