Daedalic Entertainment and NACON have announced that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was postponed “a few months”. There is therefore no precise release date for the adventure game dedicated to the ex-hobbit. It is possible that we will also have to wait until the beginning of 2023.

There official statement reads: “Daedalic Entertainment and NACON would like to thank all players for their patience and support so far. In recent years, the team has worked hard to share our vision of an extraordinary story, set in a breathtaking world full of magic and marvel. We are committed to meeting the expectations of our community and discovering the untold story of Gollum in a way that honors JRR Tolkien’s vision. That said, in order to provide the best experience possible, we have decided to postpone the release of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum for a few months. We will update you on exact times in the near future. Daedalic and NACON are grateful to their passionate community and will be happy to share this unique adventure with them soon. ”

As you have read, for the moment all we know is that we will find out in a while when the game is released. As always, the official reasons they are linked to the desire to optimize the game and improve its quality.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be released on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch. There previous date of release was September 1, 2022.