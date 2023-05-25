It is well known that one of the games that has suffered the most from delays in recent years is The Lord of the Rings: Gollumthe same from which something entertaining was expected and that would contribute to the universe of Tolkien. And now, after a long time, it has finally been launched, but it seems that things have not gone well at all, and everything is summed up in the press ratings.

Currently, on pages like Metacritic, the video game has received a score of 43 in its computer version, one of the lowest of the year as far as this device is concerned. However, this is not the lowest that production has fallen, since in the section on playstation 5 it has taken a 38, thus being the worst rated game.

Similarly, it occupies the last place in the list of OpenCritic of eligible games released this year, ranked 213 with a score of 40. Everyone agrees that its gameplay passes for being boring and that can’t be replaced in any way. For its part, it is said that the adaptation of the world of Middle Earth is poorer than one might think.

Remember that the title is already available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It was clear that something was not going to go well. When something is long overdue, it’s going to have sub-standard quality, which unfortunately happened with Redfall as well.