The Lord of The Rings: Gollum, a title developed by Daedalic Entertainment and which should have been released on 1 September this year, has been postponed again.. To announce the umpteenth delay was the same software house that is taking care of its development. And this is not even the first postponement: announced in 2019, the launch was originally scheduled for 2021.

The announcement of the delay came via a press release released by Daedalic Entertainment, which reads as follows:

Daedalic Entertainment and NACON would like to thank all players for their patience and support so far. Over the past few years, the team has worked hard to show our vision of a wonderful story, set in a breathtaking world full of magic and wonder. We are dedicated to meeting the expectations of our community and discovering the untold story of Gollum, in a way that honors JRR Tolkien’s vision. That said, in order to offer the best possible experience, we have decided to postpone the game’s release for a few months. We will update you with the exact release date in the near future.

In short, nothing to do: the game will not see the light in September this year. At this point, it is necessary to understand what the software house means by “a few months”. Will it come out this year or will we have to wait until the first months of 2023? Posterity will judge.