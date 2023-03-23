The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will finally be released on May 25th.

That’s across PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles. A Nintendo Switch version will follow “later in the year”.

The game has been in development for some time and will be co-published by Daedalic Entertainment and Nacon.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum | Story Trailer

Taking place narratively between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, the game follows Gollum (of course) as he sneaks and schemes between elves and orcs alike while traversing Middle Earth and simply walking into Mordor.

What’s more, he’s torn by a split personality – Gollum and Smeagol – which provides branching paths in the plot, chosen by the player.

I recently went hands-on with the game and was impressed by its authenticity to Tolkien’s books, even if the gameplay remains a little simplistic and lacks freedom.

For more gameplay footage, Daedalic and Nacon will stream a showcase today at 5.30pm UK time on twitch.