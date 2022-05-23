Unfortunately, we are living in a time marked by postponements: several development studios that had announced certain dates for the release of the games, then had to change their mind by postponing their products by several months if not even to next year (someone said Starfield?).

However, Daedalic Entertainmentdeveloper of The Lord of the Rings: Gollumreiterates that the game will be ready for autumn 2022 in a question and answer session, giving the studio some confidence and reassuring fans who have not received information about it for months.

In addition to confirming the release, the development team also explained some more details on the plot: “The story of the game largely parallels the opening chapters of The Lord of the Rings, from the time of Gollum to Mordor, to his capture by Sauron and his interrogation by Gandalf. During this time, although very little is known about Gollum’s adventures, there was enough to give us a great structure and timing for the setting.“.

All eyes are therefore on this ambitious game that will arrive this fall. It is likely that the title will be shown during one of the events next month, so stay tuned with us.

Source: GamesRadar