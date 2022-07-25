The title will take a few more months to see the light, but from Daedalic they do not give a specific date.

Although the franchise The Lord of the rings has already received various adaptations to the video game format, few imagined that Daedalic Entertainment would work on a delivery focused on Gollum. Until now, the developer has shown the benefits of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum through gameplay that promised to take us on a journey through Middle-earth next September.

We will update you with the exact date in the near future.DaedalicEntertainmentHowever, and as you have already seen from the title of this news item, those responsible for the project have announced a delay. According to a press release sent to 3DJuegos, in which they mention Gandalf’s famous phrase that a wizard is never late, Daedalic comments on his plans with the game: “In order to bring the best possible experience, we have decided to delay the release of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum a few months. We will update you with the exact date in the near future.”

Following this, Daedalic appreciates the support and patience of his community and promises to give us more information about the release date of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum in the coming months. In this way, we will be attentive to the social networks of the developer in case it finishes specifying the premiere of its delivery.

Although its premise is far from the usual when it comes to telling stories in the universe created by Tolkien, you can read our first impressions of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum to know everything that Daedalic prepares with this release. Because, beyond the epic battles of the franchise, from the developer they propose us to enter the fantastic world with a proposal more focused on stealth and scouting.

