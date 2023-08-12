It will perhaps be one of the ugliest games of the year, but we are sure that some big fans of The Lord of the Rings will not resist the temptation to buy The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. If it really has to happen, it’s best to take advantage of aAmazon offer like this. Nacon’s game is now 50% off in the PS4 version and a little less for Xbox and PS5.

The advised price of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is 59.99€. It is now at the all-time low price through Amazon Italy. The game is sold and fulfilled by Amazon.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is an action, platform and adventure game that takes us into the world of The Lord of the Rings and puts us in Gollum’s shoes during some sections never seen in the movies and books. We will have to be able to overcome various pitfalls by deciding how to act on the basis of the broken mind of Gollum / Smeagol.