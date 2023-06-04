The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has come under the magnifying glass of Digital Foundrywhich dedicated to the adventure of Daedalic Entertainment a video analysis with an unfortunately pitiless outcome: there is little to do, the game is bad also and above all on a technical level.

These are things we were able to talk about in the review of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, and which are reaffirmed here with reference to the versions PS5 and Xbox Series X|S of the title, which in no case reach the real 2160p nor the stable 60 fps despite the quality of the assets.

In short, it is a sad spectacle that appears in front of console owners who have had the audacity to buy The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, and even with the 1.3 patch the developers have indeed improved performance a little but at the expense of the effects, removing the ray tracing of the shadows that was initially present.

If the numerous bugs and glitches that Digital Foundry encountered during the tests are added to these very evident technical shortcomings, the picture that emerges is precisely that of a disaster, and it is certainly no coincidence that Daedalic apologized to the players after account of what he had brought to the shops.