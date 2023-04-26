With the approach of The Lord of the Rings: Gollumthe developers of Deadelic have unveiled the PC version system requirements updated and complete, from minimal to playable 4K and 60fpsdivided in turn according to whether you decide to play with or without active ray tracing.

We have listed them below:

Minimum (ray tracing off, 1080p, 30fps, low preset)

Operating System: Windows 10 or 11

Processor: Intel i5-4660 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Video Card: GTX 1060 or RTX 2060

RAM: 6GB

Storage space: 45GB

Recommended (ray tracing off, 1080p, 60fps, medium preset)

Operating System: Windows 10 or 11

Processor: Intel i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Video Card: RTX 3060

RAM: 6GB

Storage space: 45GB

High (ray tracing off, 1440p, 60fps, high preset)

Operating System: Windows 10 or 11

Processor: Intel i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Video Card: RTX 3060Ti with DLSS Quality

RAM: 8GB

Storage space: 45GB

Ultra (ray tracing off, 2160p, 60fps, high preset)

Operating System: Windows 10 or 11

Processor: Intel i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Video Card: RTX 3070 with DLSS Performance

RAM: 8GB

Storage space: 45GB

Minimum RTs (ray tracing on, 1080p, 60fps, medium preset)

Operating System: Windows 10 or 11

Processor: Intel i3-6100 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Video Card: RTX 3060 with DLSS Quality

RAM: 8GB

Storage space: 45GB

RT High (ray tracing on, 1440p, 60fps, high preset)

Operating System: Windows 10 or 11

Processor: Intel i3-6100 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Video Card: RTX 4070 with DLSS quality

RAM: 10GB

Storage space: 45GB

RT Ultra (ray tracing on, 2160p, 60fps, Epic presets)

Operating System: Windows 10 or 11

Processor: Intel i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Video Card: RTX 4080 with DLSS Performance

RAM: 16GB

Storage space: 45GB

As we can see, these are above-average requirements, just think that at least one is needed RTX 3060 to meet those recommended for playing at 1080p, 60 fps and medium details. Going up the target or deciding to activate ray tracing, things clearly do not improve, with an RTX 4080 with active DLSS Performance necessary to run The Lord of the Rings: Gollum at maximum performance.

On the other hand, compared to the old requirements previously published, 32GB of RAM is no longer required under no circumstances.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be available from May 25, 2023, also for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5 and PS4. If you haven’t already done so, we suggest you read our tried one published last month.