Another title adds to the long list of postponements. Cyberpunk 2077 and Battlefield 2042 must have taught a lot and that is why no one seems to want to risk a massacre on social networks and forums anymore, at the risk of ruining their reputation.

Daedalic Entertainment announced that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum it will be postponed by a few months from the scheduled release date (September 1st). The problem is we don’t know the new one. This is the message from the development team:

An important message. pic.twitter.com/s2UvhPfILF – The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (@GollumGame) July 25, 2022



“Daedalic Entertainment and NACON would like to thank all players for their patience and support so far. Over the past few years, the team has worked hard to share our vision of an extraordinary story, set in a breathtaking world full of magic and wonder. We are dedicated to meeting the expectations of our community and discovering Gollum’s untold story in a way that honors JRR Tolkien’s vision.”

“That said, in order to offer the best possible experience, we have decided to postpone the release of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum for a few months. We will announce the new release in the near future. Daedalic and NACON are grateful for their passionate community and will be happy to share this adventure with them soon.”

Source: GamingBolt