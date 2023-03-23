The Lord of the Rings: Gollum it’s the perfect example of a game that didn’t have a linear pre-launch. Postponed countless times since 2019 (the year of its announcement), now it really seems to be ready to debut.

After being announced for 2021, then postponed until the end of 2022, now the release date has been decreed: May 25, 2023 on PC and consoles (both old-gen and next-gen).

The only exception between consoles is Nintendo Switchwhere the game will be officially released by the end of 2023.

The title was presented as purely an adventure stealthy set in the magical world of JRR Tolkienbased directly on the work done on paper rather than film adaptations.

Many will also be present familiar faces of the events narrated in the novels of The Lord of the Rings and will have an important role there double personality which distinguishes Gollum and his good half, Sméagol.

Waiting for the release (finally) of the expected The Lord of the Rings: Gollumwe remind you that the review of The Rings of Power, the Amazon TV series dedicated to the world of the Lord of the Rings, is available on our website.