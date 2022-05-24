the new game The Lord of the Rings: Gollum It has already revealed its release date. After being announced in 2019, there was very little information about this installment of the little creature. But now we already have an idea of ​​when it will reach our hands. The next September 1, 2022.

The date was announced through the official social networks of the game. In addition, a new image was shared that shows the titular character in front of the imposing tower of Sauron. We still don’t know if this adventure will lead to Gollum to have his run-ins with the disembodied villain.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will arrive this september Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and PC. In the past it was announced that it would have a version of switch, but this will come a while after the other consoles. However, the official site ensures that it will arrive this year.

What we know about The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is that it is the franchise’s first triple-A title in many years. Here we will take control of who had the ring of power in his possession for a long time. The adventure that we will see here will take place before the events of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

Its gameplay is a combination of exploration and stealth. A very noticeable departure from other titles, where the focus was more on close combat. The premise is somewhat unexpected, but we’ll see if the developers managed to create a worthy adventure.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is not the only franchise title on the way

The franchise of The Lord of the Rings could have a second wind in the world of video games. In addition to Gollumnot long ago it was announced that EA is working on a new title of Tolkien’s work. This will be for mobile and will feature many of the most beloved characters of the fans.

The Lord of the Rings He has had very good titles in his time in video games. Maybe Gollum and the title of EA they will be the beginning of a new interest in similar experiences. Besides that they could open the door to explore more of the world created by Tolkien. What do you expect from Gollum?

