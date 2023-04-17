The Lord of the Rings Gollum will be available next month and in its Precious Edition version it includes various additional content, including a DLC known as “Sindarin VO”i.e. an audio content that proposes a additional Elven-language voice acting, which was “made by professionals and created for true Middle-earth fans”. Fans have therefore become worried, thinking that without paying for the DLC it will not be possible to hear an elvish voice acting in the game: in reality, this is not quite the case.

Thanks to one official communication from Daedelic Entertainment we learn that the elves of the game will speak Sindarin when necessary. The DLC applies not to the main characters of The Lord of the Rings Gollum but to some characters that are present in the game world, in the background. Instead of hearing their speech in the chosen dub, the DLC allows you to set their dialogue to Elvish.

In particular, it is explained that “while exploring Mirkwood and other parts of Middle-earth, Gollum will be able to hear various dialogues between the elves. These dialogues add atmosphere and deepen the game world. Daedalic has worked hard and has hired professional voice actors, who have been trained to speak Sindarin by our lore experts. It’s a DLC for true Tolkien devotees who want to immerse themselves even further in the world of Middle-earth.”

There Precious Edition it will cost ten euros more than the regular edition, which you can find below. The special edition includes, in addition to the Elven DLC, also the soundtrack, one hundred artistic reproductions and a compendium dedicated to the lore.

Here you can see the trailer of the Precious Edition.