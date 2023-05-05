How long will it last The Lord of the Rings: Gollum? As told by its manufacturer, we can expect up to 20 hours, in case we played in a “relaxed” way. Let’s therefore assume that those who play with the aim of finishing the plot without worrying too much about the secondary elements will take several hours less.

The information comes from Harald Ziegler, producer of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, who spoke to GamingBolt. Ziegler said, in translation: “A relaxed gaming experiencewith exploring the beautifully crafted environments and listening to the dialogue, will take around 20 hours.”

He went on to say, “Avid adventurers will be able to finish the game fasterbut we advise everyone to take their time and breathe the air of Middle-earth”.

Obviously the duration of a game it doesn’t say much about its quality, but at least we have an idea of ​​how long we can expect it will take to get to the finale and therefore understand when is the best time to start The Lord of the Rings: Gollum.

We remind you that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be available from May 25, 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

We also remind you that the DLC with the elven dubbing is not linked to the main characters, the paid content will only be used for background dialogues.