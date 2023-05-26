The Lord of the Rings: Gollum it was not received in a positive way by the critics, who gave it really negative reviews. Others developers however they decided to defend not so much the game as the development team, stating that nobody wants to throw gods bad games.

One such developer is Danni Carlone by Sony Santa Monica, a senior environmental artist who also worked on the recent God of War Ragnarok. Carlone shared a photo with a wall in her house where all the major games she’s worked on are framed. These include the aforementioned God of War Ragnarok, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Marvel’s Avengers and Sonic Boom. The latter is especially important to the man, who explained: “I showcased my lowest rated game because I’m proud of the time I’ve worked with some of my favorite people in the industry.”

Incidentally, the metascore of sonic boom it was 32. Carlone then added: “Games are hard to make. Score aside, each project has been a positive lesson. Some things are out of your control. You have to be understanding with others.”

Similarly John McKellan of No Code, the director of Silent Hill: Townfall, shared an image with the metascore of All Points Bulletin adding: “I am still proud of our work. Many 4/10 have given us to think. Nobody wants to launch a bad game and there are a thousand reasons why that could happen that are beyond anyone’s control. All you can do is learn a lesson from them.”

Aaron Durkin of Super Spline, the John Wick Hex studio, jumped into the discussion saying, “A long time ago I learned a lot and had fun with a small team trying to make something fun for kids. game. This field is tough!” He too shared the metascore of the game he was talking about, All Star Karate for Nintendo Wii.

They were joined by Jack Tondeur, ex-Firesprite Games, who shared the vote of The Troll of 2017, Marcel Hatam, ex-Bioware and Blizzard developer, who expressed his empathy towards the developers of Gollum, and Jeryce Dianingana, Rocksteady Games environmental artist, who wished his colleagues good luck.