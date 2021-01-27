We have just started the year and there are already several games that were scheduled to arrive in 2021 that are confirming their delays. A few days ago Hogwarts Legacy was doing it and now it’s the turn of another of those games that many were really looking forward to.. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum delayed its release until 2022So any hopes of seeing this Deadalic Entertainment game this year are gone.

Everything comes through a statement in which the editor, Nacon Interactive, confirms that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will not arrive until 2022. However, this delay does not seem to alter the platforms on which it will be released, and its arrival remains for Xbox, Playstation consoles and Nintendo Switch, as well as on PC.

The first images of the Lord of the Rings: Gollum revealed

And it seems that this decision is a consensual decision by both companies, since they joined forces so that the game meets some expectations that are quite high. There is a huge fan base for Tolkien’s work, and any game based on this universe. You must meet certain criteria. In order to comply with them and offer a product of the necessary quality, the decision is simple and have confirmed that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is delaying its release until 2022.

For the recreation of Tolkien’s universe in The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has a partnership with Middle-Earth Enterprises, which has the exploitation rights to the novel series by JRR Tolkien. Thanks to them they want The Lord of the Rings: Gollum to be an action adventure based on a story within this universe. A story that is summarized as follows.

Go on a dangerous journey as Gollum, pursuing the only thing that is precious to him. Climb, jump and sneak past dangers or vantage points. Gollum is skilled and cunning, but also torn by his split personality. It is up to you to decide if the darker side of Gollum takes over or if a spark of reason remains in what was once Sméagol.

This is what the Lord of the Rings Gollum looks like in its first teaser trailer

Many will regret that this game will not be able to see the light this year, and the worrying thing is that it is the second game that, just being in January, has seen that it is impossible to arrive this year. In these cases the same is being argued, ensuring the best possible experience, which appears to be a lesson learned from the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, which many conclude should have been delayed again. We will await further news regarding the development of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum in the coming months.