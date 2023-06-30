Daedalic Entertainment announced that he had abandoned it internal development of the games, due to the failure of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum which received harsh criticism and evidently did not sell enough to ensure the survival of the development sector of the company.

Thrown into Mount Doom

The result is that twenty-five of the ninety employees of the studio were fired. All the other activities remain active, i.e. those related to the publishing of video games, on which all the efforts of the remaining employees will now be concentrated.

Among the products currently in the hands of Daedalic include Unrailed, Barotrauma, Inkulinati, Witch It and Shadow Tactics. In the current fiscal year Daedalic will post well eight games.

The Hamburg office will therefore lose the entire development team, for a huge and very difficult turning point for the company, considering that it was born developing high quality games, in particular highly appreciated graphic adventures such as The Whispered World, The Dark Eye: Memoria and Deponia and many others.

Daedalic: “We value every single member of our team and are making sure that the transition goes smoothly. For this reason, we will support our former employees in finding new opportunities within our network.”

The development halt will mean the end of work on a second licensed ‘Lord of the Rings’ game, which has been in development since 2022.

Surviving Deponia, announced in June 2023, is not affected by the restructuring because it is developed by AtomicTorch.

Unfortunately Daedalic comes from a long series of failures, such as The Pillars of the Earth, A Year of Rain and the recent Gollum, which have compromised it financially.