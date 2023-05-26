Daedalic Entertainment published a post in which apologizes for the poor quality of The Lord of the Rings: Gollumtrying to explain what happened and committing to solve the technical problems encountered by some users.

Panned by the votes of the critics, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has substantially disappointed the expectations of the numerous fans of the The Lord of the Rings due to a dated and derivative gameplay, as well as a technical realization far below current standards.

“We want sincerely apologize for the disappointing experience many of you had with The Lord of the Rings: Gollum at launch. We are aware and deeply regret that the game did not live up to the expectations we set for ourselves and our passionate community. Please accept our apologies.”

“Our goal as a studio, and as fans of The Lord of the Rings, has always been to tell a narrative-driven adventure that is engaging and compelling. Creating a story based on Middle-earth has therefore been a great honor. , but also the hardest challenge we have ever faced.”

“Here at Daedalic we understand that the success of a game is all about enjoyment and user satisfaction. We value your feedback very much and are listening carefully to your voices, reading your comments and analyzing constructive criticisms and suggestions you have provided.”

“Our development team is working diligently to fix bugs and technical problems that many of you have encountered. We are committed to providing you with the necessary patches so that you can enjoy the game to its full potential.”

“Again, we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your understanding at this time. We will continue to keep you posted on our progress and will be transparent about upcoming patches and improvements. Your passion and dedication as a gamer is what it gave us the determination to do things right.”

