The Lord of the Rings: Gollum It has been one of the most anticipated games by JRR Tolkien fans in years. For too long, this title has eluded its release date. Fortunately, Today it has been confirmed that this stealth title will finally reach our hands next September.

Through his official Twitter account, it has been confirmed that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum It will arrive on consoles and PC on September 1, 2022. However, the Nintendo Switch version will not be available on this day, and will go on sale at a later date.

Gollum’s quest for his precious will begin on September 1, 2022! Coming on PC & consoles and at a later date on Nintendo Switch.#GollumGame💍 pic.twitter.com/52IL0kp0oH — The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (@GollumGame) May 24, 2022

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum puts us at the feet of the titular character, this as he tries to escape from Mordor. In this way, the gameplay that is presented to us is one of stealth, where we will have to flee from all the dangers that are hidden in Middle Earth. This is the description of the game:

After losing his precious ring to Bilbo Baggins, Gollum decides to leave the Misty Mountains and embark on a perilous journey that takes him from the dungeons of Barad-dur to the Wood Elves’ realm of Mirkwood. To survive the dangers of his journey through Middle-earth, Gollum has to sneak, climb and use all his cunning. He also has to deal with his own Hobbit: Smeagol. It’s up to the players if they want Gollum to have the upper hand when it comes to making important decisions, or if they prefer to allow Sméagol to take control. Gollum also meets familiar characters from the books, as well as some new faces.”

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC on September 1, 2022, with a release on Nintendo Switch at a later date. On related topics, EA is already working on a new Lord of the Rings game. Similarly, these are the first impressions of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s note:

This is one of my most anticipated games of the year. Although it seems that Gollum’s adventure will not be a big deal, as a fan of The Lord of the Rings, I simply cannot miss this experience. I want to see how Smeagol manages to escape from Barad-dur.

Via: The Lord of the Rings: Gollum