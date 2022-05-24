The new Daedalic is taking shape with the promise of showing Middle-earth as we have never seen it before.

The news about The Lord of the Rings: Gollum have been hard to come by in recent years, but fortunately, there is less and less left for us to enjoy on PC and consoles in this stealth adventure video game starring one of the characters most interesting and complex of Middle-earth. DaedalicEntertainment has released the release date of the new Lord of the Rings, as part of a special presentation that allowed the 3DJuegos team to enjoy a new contact with Gollum and chat with its creators.

Developed by the authors of The Whispered World and the Deponia saga, Gollum takes a different approach to the fantasy universe created by JRR Tolkien, putting us in the shoes of the fragile and disturbed Smeagol before the events of The Fellowship of the Ring, the first book in The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Given its elusive nature, shadows will be the main ally of this creature, which in the Daedalic video game will also display certain acrobatic skills, being able to climb to elevated areas far from the sight of enemies.

As we tell you in our new impressions of Gollum, Daedalic has not forgotten the character’s double identity, being able to act more calmly in the skin of Smeagol, or approach the action in a more violent way as Gollum. All this taking into account, of course, that this is not an action game to use but rather, a puzzle adventure with some platforming and a powerful narrative load.

After several years of waiting and with the purchase of Daedalic Entertainment in between, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is scheduled to be released on PC, Xbox Series X | S, PS5, XOne and PS4 on September 1. A version for Nintendo Switch is also in the works and will go on sale later this year.

