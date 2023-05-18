The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is the protagonist of a video diary in which the developers discuss about how the character was created of the game, starting as much from Tolkien’s original materials as from the film saga directed by Peter Jackson.

Out on May 25, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will put us in the shoes of this controversial figure, grappling with sequences mainly stealth in which we will have to try to get around guards and enemies to reach our goal.

In the study, the authors explain why they chose Gollum as the protagonist of their adventure and the way in which the character was written, trying to remain as faithful as possible to what we already know of the creature corrupted by the One Ring.

In particular, the dual personality of the character has been exploited in order to create a series of crossroads and branches capable of enriching the experience, allowing us to make different choices in some moments of the campaign.

