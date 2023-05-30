













The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – A very limited medieval fantasy

Get closer to the installment of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – What kind of experience does it offer us?

A marginal and dual protagonist

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is situated at some point after the delivery of He Hobbitbut a few years before The Fellowship of the Ring; tells us the adventures of Sméagol, better known as Gollum.

The story follows this character who is desperately looking for his precious ring -as he always has-. However, finding him will not be easy, because he must take care of several things, including avoiding Sauron and everything that has to do with his burning power. In this special section of the story, the details of both the adventure and the emotional issues that Gollum experienced when searching for his precious ring of power will finally be revealed.

Depending on what kind of approach you have with Gollum, it will be your reception of the facts.. There will be people who will feel more motivated by the empathy and suffering of this curious creature, but for others it could be a darker situation. We tell you that the physical adventures proposed The Lord of the Rings: Gollum they will be accompanied by more sensory and emotional issues of the corrupted hobbit.

Gollum will escape some dangers, but he will not be able to escape all the tortures. Before further, We have to comment that the strong point of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is the narrative, so we will avoid spoilers as much as possible. If you are a fan of Tolkien’s universe you will definitely prefer to find out first-hand about every detail.

Source: Daedalic Entertainment

In The Lord of the Rings: Gollum We will enjoy the journey of our desperate character but also the environment that he crosses and the news of the others. Something that will fill fans with joy will be the appearance of familiar and loved faces like Gandalf or the elf king, among others. In addition to this, we will have named references that will help us build the story even better.

Mechanics that are based on shadows and their shades

With this as a preamble, it’s natural that the gameplay of our deranged character is based on infiltration and stealth.

Gollum is a very particular character, and this enables and limits his abilities. It is clear that he will be outmatched by many characters, but especially by the orcs who, by the way, abound. Combat is almost non-existent. The nice thing is that despite this, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum it will not allow total vulnerability. In fact, Gollum will have enough strength and skill to strangle. He will also be able to throw specific items and strategically.

Gollum will be able to distract and also cause strategic accidents.

Nevertheless, if they catch you in The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, there will be no way to escape, there is no quick time event or something similar. However, it is not so easy to happen either. If you are discovered, you still have the option of running and sneaking away from your pursuers again.

Source: Daedalic Entertainment

Given this, it is definitely a good option to stop and study your spatial location a bit. Territories and their compositions will be very important for you to sneak through. Because, as you can imagine, we can’t strangle every distracted enemy in front of us.

One of the biggest enemies is the stage, and we can only overcome it with its main stealth or platform mechanics (scalar is not like in BOTWthat your stamina bar goes down when climbing, here you can climb infinitely while you have feet and hands on something, since when you are left hanging only by your hands, your resistance does drop little by little, more style Monster Hunter).

This in itself better demonstrates the general vibe that vertebra The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, by the nature of the character, whose essence is firm. Gollum will be able to sneak wherever he can to get to his goal. This way, its structure is admirable, from the perspective that its mechanics and stability as a character has a facet-mode of “survival instinct”. This consists of pressing a button and highlighting things – a regular mechanic in most video games.

Sometimes it will help us find a way or see the position of the enemies to avoid them in a better way, however, the scenarios before these mechanics make the video game seem even more linear.

Source: Daedalic Entertainment

Because, ultimately, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has a bit of exploration, but it is quite limited. It is usually to find food and to appreciate the scenarios because there is not much that motivates us to snoop around a scenario.

On the other hand, Food is something that we can store and eat at any time, it helps us to recover a bit of vitality, which we can lose when approaching firefall from considerable heights, among other dangers usually from the environment.

The light within the darkness

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum raises a question that could go very deep and have nuances like those proposed by immeasurable games such as Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice when approaching the sphere of the psychological. Because this Daelic installment proposes the two personalities of the hobbit, whose original light resides in Sméagol and whose subsequent corruption falls to Gollum. However, both parties will try to come alive in playable mode, since many times we will see and we will have moments of conflict between Gollum and Sméagol, where both will discuss about some action to take and depending on what we choose, some situation or another will happen.

It should be noted that nothing is final. Sometimes there will be interesting changes that are reflected in the paths we take, but at other times, there will be no major changes. It is a coin in the air, it can be something drastic or simply go unnoticed, something very realistic. However, you won’t know how it will affect your story.

Source: Daedalic Entertainment- The apocalyptic settings of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – The contemplative quality against the ruinous roads

However, one question is the idea of ​​what happens to you in the world and another very different in how you will be perceived. This way, Gollum will be able to create a unique profile and this will be reflected in how others perceive him. Gollum is a creature whose interference in the lives of others could influence paths and decisions..

From this perspective, it is of course important to recognize what kind of creature Gollum is, one with predominant Smeagol traits or entirely new, whose desires will lead us to recognize new abysses.

The basic skills that it proposes The Lord of the Rings: Gollum They are the traditional ones: running, jumping, crawling to be more stealthy and throwing stones/objects. However, it must be highlighted that having a personality more influenced by Smeagol or Gollum will not affect gameplay.

The apocalyptic settings of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – The contemplative quality against the ruinous roads

As for the visual, it may be where there is more controversy, given that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum it does not have the classic style to which we are accustomed: realistic fantasy.

Source: Daedalic Entertainment

The delivery goes a little more towards a fantasy of “simple eyeliners”, since we can see character redesigns that are completely different from what we are used to. This is both good and bad, since in some way a new narrative is proposed, even of the characters. For example, the nazgul are less imposing here than in their film version. The styles are interesting, but different and if you expect to see the same as in the other graphic supports, you will probably be disappointed, because The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has its own reading of Tolkien’s world.

On the other hand, the scenarios are the best that could offer us The Lord of the Rings: Gollumdespite having that great war in the surrounding environmentsthe level design on the stage and the added elements for the platforming of the game are incredible.

However, in contrast, the visual design of the roads is deteriorated, not as pleasant as the landscape. In the scenarios we see vines that do not fit with the environment, in short, they are usually unbalanced. They are there because we need to scale, they are essential for the mechanics but they look terrible because they are inadequate and forced.

On the other hand, rock formations have strangely flat surfaces and edges where we can hold onto, but they feel strangely made, they don’t seem to correspond to the world proposed, for example, by the imaginary of fantastic landscapes.

voice implementation

It should be noted that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum features original voices developed especially for the title. However, the most important voice fails to follow an independent path, since it gives the impression of proposing to have its own interpretation of him while limiting itself to trying to resemble, at least a little, that of the films.

Because of thatthe interpretation is careless and unbalanced, but not because it is bad, but because it gets distorted along the way.

Source: Daedalic Entertainment

We recommend: The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – Everything you need to know

Should you buy The Lord of the Rings: Gollum?

Honestly, the delivery does not make proposals at the mechanical level. We might even find him resembling styx on several levels, and that this title came out a long time ago.

There is nothing new that this release offers us, nor is there any small attractive spark that suggests something else, of course, outside of the story and the selection and development of the character that is exactly the strong point of Daedalic Entertainment.

However, even if you’re a fan of Tolkien’s universe, there are likely to be some things you won’t quite like, regardless of whether you’re a loose fan or a radical fan, and that says a lot about the installment.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum it has a very specific audience that must enjoy stealth and the medieval world with its implications and limitations. Because it delivers this, going from point A to point B, with nuanced challenges. The levels are simple and seek to opt for strategic patience.

Source: Daedalic Entertainment

The enemies have a fairly simple vertebral pattern to which we can adapt to overcome it without much problem.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum It is a solid video game and for that reason, limited at a mechanical level. The story is a painstaking piece of work, though, so either way, the fans will appreciate it, though by all means, buy it on sale.

We also think it’s a fairly unbalanced title that requires a section rating, overall. Its gameplay is exaggeratedly poor. But, the story would deserve a 9/10.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

We played The Lord of the Rings: Gollum on PC with a code provided by a Daedalic Entertainment representative in our region.