A few days after the debut in the stores of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was leaked on the net a gameplay videos of nearly ten hours which shows the whole game by Daedalic Entertainment, from inception to the end credits.

The video was uploaded by youtuber 7anouneh and if you want you can watch it at this addressalthough it could be removed at any time.

The description states that the game runs on PC with RTX 30-series graphics card (but it is not specified which model) and that “all cinematics are recorded and played with the permission of the company”, but we doubt this is the case, considering that the launch is set at May 25, 2023 on PC and consoles.

If you don’t fear spoilers, the video allows you to get an idea of ​​the game while waiting for the press reviews that should arrive in the next few days. Alternatively you can always read our tried The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which unfortunately did not particularly impress us due to ancient game mechanics and a graphics sector that leaves something to be desired, however net of a narrative very faithful to the work of JRRTolkien.