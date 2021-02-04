The Lord of the Rings, epic trilogy directed by Peter jackson, is one of the most impressive film sagas of the last two decades. Being a classic, it was a matter of time for it to be remastered and in 4K for its return to IMAX theaters.

These conversions left the director restless, after noticing aspects such as lighting, color reproduction and even the sharpness of the image. “It was interesting to go back and revisit these films because I realized how inconsistent they were,” he previously noted.

“The Lord of the Rings was shot at 35 millimeters. The color was done mechanically and vintage for the first film, and then we switched to digital for the next two. Changing this color palette was impossible twenty years ago, so these toys are fun to have now. Before we didn’t have these things, “he explained.

After months of waiting, the new version of The Lord of the Rings released the first poster of its release in theaters. Pictured is the epic battle that defined the fate of Middle-earth from a much larger and more impressive perspective.

Photo: Warner

The Lord of the Rings trilogy will hit US theaters on February 5. However, it is unknown if it will have a Latin American premiere.

The Lord of the Rings – Official Synopsis

In Middle Earth, the Dark Lord Sauron ordered the elves to forge the Great Rings of Power. However, they also made the One Ring, which has the power to enslave Middle Earth. Faced with this, the young hobbit Frodo embarks on a dangerous journey with the mission of destroying him.

The entire trilogy won 17 Oscars in 2003. The most awarded was the third part, The Return of the King, with 11 awards, even winning Best Picture of the Year, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.