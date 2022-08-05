Enfant Terrible, famous YouTube channel, proposes a new one video in Unreal Engine 5 in which he imagines a next-gen version of a game dedicated to Lord of the Rings. You can see the video above.

We specify that this is not a fan-made game of The Lord of the Rings, but only a few environments and scenes created in Unreal Engine 5 that could at best service as concept for a real game. The footage shows some glimpses of the Shire, the One Ring held in hand by Gollum as well as Moira and Mordor. We also see the buildings of the elves and various environments dense with trees, waterfalls and mountains.

The result is certainly remarkable and tickles the imagination of fans of The Lord of the Rings. The hope is that in the next few years a game with high production values ​​dedicated to Tolkien’s saga will arrive, which allows you to explore various environments and relive the adventures of the Fellowship of the Ring.

