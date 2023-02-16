Embracer Group will publish five games de The Lord of the Rings hence by the end of the next fiscal year, i.e by March 31, 2024. Among them is also The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. The confirmation comes directly from the company during the latest report for shareholders.

From the details shared by the company, we learn that the titles in question are all in development at the studios external partners.

“There are currently five games in production from external partners, which will be released in the 2023/24 fiscal year,” reads the company’s report.

Furthermore, Embracer says that the recent acquisition of the rights to the Lord of the Rings franchise has attracted interest from both internal and external partners of the company, which means that in the future we could see even more projects related to the brand.

No further details on the games currently in the works have been revealed. We know for sure that one of these is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, in development at Deadalic Entertainment and expected on PC and consoles during 2023. That said, five games might seem like a lot, but not all of them will probably be great productions or titles aimed at the console and PC market.

From the data released today by Embracer Group we also learn that the company intends to publish 19 triple-A games by March 2026.