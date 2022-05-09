Electronic Arts has announced that a mobile game of “The Lord of the Rings” is in the works, a free-to-play RPG with collectible items. The title of the game in question is “The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth”.

Currently IT’S AT he did not leak anything, nor game images he talked about details or whatever. The only thing he shared with the public was the concept art that you can view below:

The game was made, as the image above suggests, in collaboration with Middle-earth Enterprises. As stated by Frederica Drotos head of Middle-earth Enterprise brand and official licensing, “It will be inspired exclusively by Middle-earth, exactly as described in the literary works of JRR Tolkien”.

Malachi Boyle, vice president of Electronic Arts’ Mobile RPG department said:

We are incredibly excited to partner with The Saul Zaentz and Middle-earth Enterprise to develop this next generation of mobile RPGs. The team is jam-packed with Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit fans, and every day they dedicate their passion and talent to delivering the best gaming experience to the public. The combination of high fidelity graphics, cinematic animations, and stylized artistic component will immerse players in Middle-earth, where they can meet their favorite characters.

Apparently The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth will contain an engaging narrative, a turn-based combat system, a vast roster of characters, and an extensive system of rewards and collectibles, both about the saga of The Lord of the Rings, and about the saga of The Hobbit.

The gameplay will involve the gamer in exciting battlesaccompanying him through various stories already known in the universe of The Lord of the Rings thanks to the works of Tolkien, and it will be a game that will focus on both the social and the competitive level.

We just have to wait for further news on the subject, while we wait you will be happy to know that a television series based on the Tolkien saga is scheduled to premiere in September in the United States. To find out more, all you have to do is click this link and read our article about it.