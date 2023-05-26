Apparently Daedalic Entertainment beyond The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has in the pipeline a second game based on Tolkien’s universe, which should arrive in stores approximately by August 2024 if internal deadlines are respected.

The source as in the case of the Atlas Fallen DLC is the German Ministry of Economy. According to an official document, in fact, we learn that Germany has allocated funds just over 2 million euros for the development of a new game based on The Lord of the Rings.

According to the information provided, it is a actionadventure which will tell a new story and lead the player to explore new regions, with his actions and decisions that will affect the game world.

“Daedalic is working on a new project that will transport the player to a lush world full of mythical creatures and magic,” reads the document. “It tells a story from a character’s point of view that has never been told before. The player discovers entirely new regions and influences world events within his role and ability. This project is aimed at avid fans of the fantasy history and 3D action-adventure games around the world.”

Yesterday The Lord of the Rings: Gollum arrived in stores on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately it turned out to be a product below expectations, with international critics rejecting the Daedalic Entertainment game, and the same goes for Multiplayer.it, as you can read in our review.

The hope clearly is that this second project based on the franchise de The Lord of the Rings is of a completely different sort as one can expect from a studio like Daedalic Entertainment, which in the past has given so much satisfaction to its players with titles of the caliber of The Pillars of the Earth, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun and Goodbye Deponia, right to name a few.