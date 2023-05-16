Amazon Games and Embracer Groupthe company that owns Middle Earthannounced their collaboration on the development of a new MMO based on the Lord of the Rings Of JRR Tolkien. The title will be an open-world adventure set in middle earth, but is currently in an embryonic stage of development, which is led by Amazon Games Orange Countystudy that gave birth to theMMO open world New World. The new project will be published on pc and on major consoles.

“Our goal is to give players the opportunity to play high quality titles, whether it is through new IPs or through sagas already known and loved all over the world such as The Lord of the Rings” said Christoph Hartmann of Amazon Games. “Working on a video game set in the universe of Tolkien is a dream for us, and we thank the staff of Middle Earth for helping us navigate this amazing world. After our cooperation with Embracer Group in the development of tomb Raiderwe are pleased to extend our collaboration.”

L’MMO theme Lord of the Ringswhich does not currently have a title, gives continuity to the golden moment it is bringing Amazon to establish itself in the field of video game development, thanks to the success of titles such as the aforementioned New World or Lost Ark.