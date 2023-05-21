“El señor de los cielos” is ready to end its eighth season in style and fans are not going to miss this great event on Telemundo. The protagonist Aurelio Casillas (Rafael Amaya) went through many obstacles due to betrayals, the DEA and enemies, but now he knows who is the mind behind all his misfortunes and is not afraid to put an end to it.

Shortly before the successful telenovela of Telemundo reaches its end, we share everything you need to know about the premiere of its season finale.

When is the end of “The Lord of the Skies 8”?

Chapter 88 of “ESDLC 8” will hit the small screen this Monday, May 22, 2023. Although it is true that Aurelio Casillas’ life was on the brink of death several times, the season finale could suffer a drastic setback.

What time is the end of “The Lord of the Skies 8”?

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

What channel shows “The Lord of the Skies season 8”?

Below we share all the channels depending on the country you watch it from.

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1,446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

Where to see the last chapter of “The Lord of the Skies 8”?

“El señor de los cielos” is one of Telemundo’s most popular series, which is why it can be seen through its signal. If you do not have access to the signal, you can download the app that is available in the App Store and Play Store.

How to watch Telemundo live in Mexico?

In Mexico, fans of “El señor de los cielos” can tune into Telemundo through channel 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

How to watch Telemundo live in Peru?

In the case of Peru, followers of the Telemundo production can see it through channel 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

How to watch Telemundo live in the United States?

If you want to watch the telenovela, starring Aurelio Casillas, from the United States, you can access the Peacock streaming service.

