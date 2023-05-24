Season 8 of “The Lord of the Skies” ended in style through Telemundo. Several fans believed that this would be the end for Aurelio Casillas (played by Rafael Amaya), but it was not the case. On the contrary, the television network announced that there would be a ninth installment even before the outcome of the soap opera. Even so, it was not an impediment for fans to enjoy the story full of action and emotions.

If you have not seen the episode yet, we recommend you stop reading the note. In case you find yourself with several doubts, here we share all the details of the climax that left fans speechless.

YOU CAN SEE: “El Señor de los Cielos” will have season 9: Telemundo spoils and reveals the future of Aurelio

What happened at the end of “The Lord of the Skies 8”?

Chapter 88 of “The Lord of the heavens” showed the decisive battle between Aurelio Casillas and Julio Zambrana. Several characters took sides, but Fernando brought the biggest surprise. The villain’s nephew revealed the identity of the ‘old man’ in exchange for being released, but Ismael cut off his hand to make him pay for his actions Thanks to this, the protagonist managed to find the whereabouts of his enemy and began the killing.

The battle had action, sacrifices and accounts settled. In the end, “the lord of the skies” managed to face Julio and ended up taking his life by suffocating him with his own hands. Thus he closed a chaotic chapter of his life and managed to get away from this criminal life, but he did not expect that the president himself would corner him to assassinate him in a big explosion. Now more than one wonders how he would cheat death again.

YOU CAN SEE: “El señor de los cielos 8” and its hot scenes that Telemundo censored: why and where to watch them ONLINE?

Who will be the new villain of “The Lord of the Skies 9”?

A feature straight out of the James Bond franchise. Photo: Telemundo

Now that Telemundo has confirmed a ninth season for “El Señor de los Cielos”, fans are wondering who will be the new villain that will put Aurelio Casillas in trouble. This mysterious character made an appearance in the last chapters, revealing his mechanical hand shortly before the attack on the protagonist.

Theories about the identity of the infamous did not take long to circulate through social networks. The strongest hypothesis indicates that Fernando would be responsible, since he also lost a hand and would seek revenge against Aurelio’s family for the battle that killed those closest to him.

#quotThe #Lord #heavensquot #villain #Explosive #left #clue #noticed