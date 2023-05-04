In the eighth season of “The Lord of the heavens”, Aurelio Casillas (played by Rafael Amaya) is about to unleash true chaos on his enemies. Although we have already seen some of his initial movements in the Telemundo series, he will now go against Tracy Lobo, after discovering his true intentions. If you don’t want to miss episode 75, here is the complete guide for the next chapter.

Look here the advance of chapter 75 of “The Lord of the Skies” 8

YOU CAN SEE: “ESDLC” vs. “The pattern of evil” in the multiverse: the crossover that united Pablo Escobar and Aurelio Casillas

When does “The Lord of the Skies” 8, chapter 75 premiere?

Chapter 75 of “The Lord of the Skies” 8 will premiere this Wednesday, May 3. In this episode, we will see how Aurelio Casillas prepares to mount a dangerous shootout, after he realizes that he had Tracy Lobo as a DEA infiltrator among his ranks.

What time does “El señor de los cielos” 8 air on Telemundo, according to each country?

If you are in Peru, you can enjoy the eighth season of “El señor de los cielos” at 9:00 pm If you want to know the broadcast schedules in other places, there is a list available for you to consult.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 10.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Bolivia: 11.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 12.00 pm

Rafael Amaya returned as Aurelio Casillas to “El señor de los cielos” 8 after staying away for several years. Photo: Telemundo.

YOU CAN SEE: “The Lord of the Skies”: why did Rafael Amaya leave the series despite its massive success?

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 75?

Episode 75 of “El Señor de los Cielos” will be broadcast on Telemundo. If you find it difficult to find the channel in your country, we have created a guide to help you locate it.

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1,446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

“El señor de los cielos 8” returned to Telemundo loaded with scenes of sex, drama and action, but not all the sequences made it to TV. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

YOU CAN SEE: “El señor de los cielos 8” and its hot scenes that Telemundo censored: why and where to watch them ONLINE?

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies” 8, chapter 75, ONLINE?

If you cannot access the Telemundo television channel, you still have the option to watch episode 74 of “El Señor de los Cielos” through the Telemundo application, which you can download on devices with Android and iOS operating systems.

In addition, there is the option to watch the episode through the Peacock online streaming platform, available in the United States. On the other hand, some episodes of the series can also be found on YouTube, although not all of them are complete.

#quotThe #Lord #heavensquot #chapter #LIVE #time #channel #Telemundo #series