Aurelio Casillas (played by Rafael Amaya) continues with his great revenge in “The lord of the skies” 8. Although we had seen some of the capo’s first movements in the Telemundo series, the protagonist could show the most dangerous side of him now that Corina is at real risk of death. If you do not want to miss chapter 68, here is the complete guide for the next episode.

Look here the advance of chapter 68 of “The Lord of the Skies” 8

YOU CAN SEE: “El señor de los cielos 8” and its hot scenes that Telemundo censored: why and where to watch them ONLINE?

When does “The Lord of the Skies” 8, chapter 68 premiere?

Telemundo will premiere episode 68 of “El Señor de los Cielos” 8 this Monday, April 24. According to the new preview, Aurelio Casillas He will be persecuted by the DEA, but he will not be the only one who will be in danger of death: Corina Saldaña is one of Tracy Lobo’s new targets.

What time does “El señor de los cielos” 8 air on Telemundo according to each country?

If you live in Peru, you can tune in to “El señor de los cielos” 8 at 9:00 p.m. However, now the Telemundo series will have a special schedule: 10:00 p.m. If you want to know the broadcast schedules in other places, you can consult the list which is available here.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 10.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Bolivia: 11.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 12.00 pm

Rafael Amaya returned as Aurelio Casillas to “El señor de los cielos” 8 after staying away for several years. Photo: Telemundo.

YOU CAN SEE: “The Lord of the Skies”: why did Rafael Amaya leave the series despite its massive success?

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 68?

Episode 68 of “El Señor de los Cielos” will be broadcast on Telemundo. If you have difficulties locating the channel in your country, we have prepared a guide to assist you.

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1,446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

“El señor de los cielos 8” returned to Telemundo loaded with scenes of sex, drama and action, but not all the sequences made it to TV. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

YOU CAN SEE: “ESDLC” vs. “The pattern of evil” in the multiverse: the crossover that united Pablo Escobar and Aurelio Casillas

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies” 8, chapter 68, ONLINE?

Even if you don’t have access to the Telemundo channel, it is possible to watch episode 68 of “El Señor de los Cielos” 8 using the Telemundo app, which is available for download on devices with Android and iOS operating systems.

Additionally, there is the alternative of watching the chapter on Peacock, the online streaming platform available in the United States. On the other hand, there are installments of the series on YouTube, although they are not in their entirety.

#quotThe #Lord #heavensquot #chapter #LIVE #time #channel #Telemundo #series