The lord of the ants: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

The lord of the ants is the film broadcast this evening, Monday 13 February 2023, in first vision on Sky Cinema Uno from 21.15. The film, presented in competition at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, traces the story of the writer and myrmecologist Aldo Braibanti, protagonist between 1964 and 1968 of a very controversial judicial process, the so-called “Braibanti case”, played by Louis LoCascio. Let’s see together the plot, the cast, the trailer and where to stream Lord of the Ants.

Plot

The film directed by Gianni Amelio is inspired by the story of Aldo Braibanti (Luigi Lo Cascio), the playwright and poet, sentenced at the end of the 60s to nine years in prison on charges of plagiarism, i.e. having submitted to his will , in a physical and psychological sense, a recently adult student and friend of his (Leonardo Maltese).

At the behest of his family, the boy was locked up in a psychiatric hospital and subjected to a series of devastating electroshocks to “heal” from that “diabolical” influence. A few years later, the crime of plagiarism was canceled from the penal code. But in reality it had served to accuse the “different” of all kinds, the outlaws of the norm. Inspired by true events, the film tells a story of many voices, where, alongside the accused, family members and friends, accusers and supporters, and a mostly distracted or indifferent public opinion take shape. Only a journalist undertakes to reconstruct the truth, facing suspicions and complaints.

The lord of the ants: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of the film? The protagonists are Luigi Lo Cascio, Elio Germano, Sara Serraiocco, Leonardo Maltese, Anna Caterina Antonacci, Rita Bosello, Davide Vecchi, Maria Caleffi, Roberto Infurna, Valerio Binasco, Alberto Cracco, Luca Lazzareschi, Elia Schilton, Giovanni Visentin, Fabio Zulli. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Luigi Lo Cascio: Aldo Braibanti

Aelius Germanus: Ennio Scribani

Leonardo Maltese: Ettore Tagliaferri

Davide Vecchi: Riccardo Tagliaferri

Sara Serraiocco: Graziella

Anna Caterina Antonacci: Ettore’s mother

Giovanni Visentin: director of the newspaper

Valerio Binasco: prosecutor

Alberto Cracco: president of the panel of judges

Rita Bosello as Susanna, mother of Aldo Braibanti

Roberto Infurna: Manrico

Giuseppe Alessio: little cousin

Michele Alessio: little cousin

Trailer

Now let’s see the trailer of Gianni Amelio’s film broadcast on Sky Cinema Uno.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Lord of the Ants on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast today – 13 February 2023 – on Sky Cinema Uno (Sky channel 301) at 21.15. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.