One of the worst fears when going to someone else’s house is to use the bathroom and end up covering it, which is why the curious person has attracted attention on social networks tip that a man gave to unclog the toilet without the need for any special instrument.

Nobody likes the idea of, after going to the bathroom, realizing that the bathroom has been clogged, especially when you are in someone else’s house and you realize that there is no plunger or something you can use to help yourself.

Fortunately, a man was kind enough to share with Internet users an infallible tip that he uses when he covers the toilet, although without a doubt he has attracted more than attention by using a specific part of the body for it.

It was through the social network TikTok where a netizen posted a video in which he revealed an infallible way to uncover a bath after it has been covered and there are no special instruments to uncover it.

According to what can be seen in the clip that has become a trend in recent hours, the man sits on the toilet bowl and begins to jump, so that a vacuum is created between the body and the toilet. .

As mentioned by the gentleman in the viral tiktokhe learned to uncover the toilet using his own body in the jailsince the prison authorities did not attend to this type of problem.

“I learned this in jail, that’s how we uncovered the bathrooms because the police don’t give you service, you tell them and they don’t give you the service,” he said.

Thus, after spending only a few seconds repeating the movement, the experienced individual manages to uncover the bathroom, thus giving a golden tip for when you go to someone else’s house and can’t find the plunger.

As expected, the video posted on TikTok did not take long to go viral among netizens, managing to gather more than 6 million reproductions so far, as well as more than 555,000 “likes” and more than 6,600 comments.