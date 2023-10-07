The culture classroom of the Cajamurcia Foundation in Lorca was too small on Friday afternoon for the presentation of the first book by the Lorca writer Pepe Pérez-Muelas ‘Homo Viator. The discovery of the world through travelers’, published by Siruela, which is already in its second edition just a few weeks after its release.

In his hometown, family and many friends, his former teachers and a wide representation of the world of Lorca culture and politics attended the meeting with the author, organized by the Futuro Imperfecto bookstore. In the presentation of the essay Pérez-Muelas, columnist for LA VERDAD, he was accompanied by the journalist of this newspaper Rubén García Bastida.

He acknowledged being overwhelmed by the takeoff of his first book, which has been the subject of excellent literary reviews in the main Spanish newspapers, by the rapid publication of the second edition and by the calls he is receiving from numerous cities throughout the country for the presentation. of the essay on the most illustrious travelers in history.

“I try to be the same,” he said, although the young professor’s life has taken a big turn with his big literary debut. He studied Hispanic Philology in Granada, a city where he went to pursue the classes of a professor: the poet Luis García Montero. He confessed it in his first interview with LA VERDAD, nine years ago, when he was a university student and the newspaper collected his vital, cultural and professional concerns, in a special spread for the Day of the Region in which he confessed to having grown up surrounded by books. , with whom he traveled all over the world and all times.

He then studied at the École Normale Supérieure in Paris and a master’s degree in Latin American culture at the Sorbonne. He currently resides in Seville, where he works as a professor and from where he writes his lucid ‘Notes from the Bastille’ for LA VERDAD.