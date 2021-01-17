The second round begins for a Lorca Deportiva who has not been able to win in the first. The numbers are so poor, with only four points in nine games, that they have only allowed him to occupy the last position, so the urgency to win is great. After the defeat of the last day with Linares, today he repeats at home against Córdoba. The duel is played in Artés, but it will be without an audience because of the coronavirus.

New faces



The entire squad of the Blue and White team, made up of 19 players in total, have again undergone the Covid test and all have tested negative. In recent days, two new players have arrived, goalkeeper Carlos Molina and center-back Garrido, who join the seven who have already signed on the winter market. Quite a headache for Juan José Asensio, who in recent hours has seen two other players leave his team, goalkeeper Hortal and Oliva for Águilas.

The aquiline coach is obliged to make changes because he cannot count on the Galiano center-back, he is dismissed due to suspension. Robert Costa, David Ardil and Garrido are candidates to play. Hortal played in the goal last Sunday, although in this it will be Carlos Molina or Iván Martínez the goalkeepers who will get under the sticks.

Córdoba is third, five points behind the leader, UCAM. In his last match he drew with Betis Deportivo in Seville. In the other games away from the Nuevo Arcangel they have only lost once, with Linares, while they drew with Recreativo Granada and beat Yeclano and Murcia.