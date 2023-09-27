Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 3:10 p.m.



| Updated 9:44 p.m.

Since it was launched in June, the Register Control Unit has carried out 37 inspections of properties in which registration verification files have been opened because they are addresses with eight or more registered people. This was said this Wednesday by the delegate councilor for this area, Belén Pérez, who detailed that in September seven inspections were carried out in homes that had anomalies in the registry. According to Pérez, nine ex officio dismissal files have been opened due to the irregularities committed, which will mean that the affected people will not be able to register again at that address.

The councilor recalled that citizens who fail to comply with their obligations in the registry of inhabitants may face a purge file, which entails the requirement that they justify and regularize their situation. She added that if they repeat the violation, a disciplinary file will be opened that entails a financial penalty of between 750 and 3,000 euros.

He highlighted that 20% of the inspections have been carried out due to notifications from neighbors due to suspicion of irregularities and encouraged Lorca residents to raise awareness about these situations since “citizen participation is essential” in “the fight against substandard housing.” He pointed out that the most common irregularities are related to residence in homes without being registered and registrations in homes where they do not reside.