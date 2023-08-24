Yesterday, the Lorca City Council announced the various concerts and activities especially focused on children that will take place on the occasion of this year’s Fair and Festivals. Among the programming, the show ‘Cantajuego’ stands out, which will take place on the esplanade of the old convent of La Merced on Wednesday, September 20, at 7:00 p.m. This activity, carried out by the EnCanto Group, is part of a solidarity mini-tour that will only visit five cities.

To be able to access it, you only have to provide non-perishable food that will go to Cáritas Interparroquial along with the invitations that can be withdrawn at the Teatro Guerra box office. ‘Cantajuego’ is a musical pedagogical project in audiovisual format, developed by specialists in psychomotor stimulation and psychopedagogical work, aimed at children between 0 and 6 years of age.

Mari Huertas García, councilor for Festejos, encouraged Lorca residents to make their food contributions, because during the summer the reserves of this NGO suffer a considerable decrease in terms of food donations. “We intend to help them prepare their Christmas campaign, even if it is still very far away in time,” said the mayor.

See also Magaly Medina after low audience for her program: “We are all down in ratings” The activities for children will be completed with free workshops and storytelling

On the other hand, on the two Sundays of the fair, performances have been planned in the Huerto de la Rueda, in the morning session, which allow the little ones to enjoy the attractions and the beach bars as a family. On the one hand, on the 17th, at 12:30 p.m., ‘Travesía travesía’ will be performed, a fun musical in which a group of outlandish pirates, led by Captain Tiburón, will have to search for Manolo’s famous treasure; and, secondly, on Sunday the 24th, also at 12:30 pm, it will be the turn of ‘The story machine’, a show by Juanchi Ruiz from Lorca. In this case, children will be able to discover stories like ‘The Emperor’s Suit’, ‘The Pied Piper of Hamelin’ or ‘Little Red Hood’ accompanied by Mr. Robinson and his ingenious invention in a fun family story with original musical composition and various effects. audiovisual. Both performances are free.

To these three shows will be added the children’s confinement organized in collaboration with the Bullfighting Club of Lorca. In the activity, which will be held on the 24th, starting at 12, the little ones will have the opportunity to run in this confinement with some inflatable bulls from the entrance of the Sutullena bullring to the Plaza de España. The mayor of Festejos said that, once the works of the arena are completed, next year the direction of the march could be changed with the aim of bringing the bullring and its surroundings closer to the children. Finally, the councilor pointed out that the children’s program of the fair will be completed with cultural activities that will be announced in the coming days.