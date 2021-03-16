The Lorca City Council will excavate in the subsoil of the Plaza de la Estrella in the San Cristóbal neighborhood to try to locate a copy of the Constitution of 1812, known as ‘La Pepa’, which apparently is buried in the area. The first clues about the existence of this volume were given in 2012 by the historian Domingo Munuera, who assured that in 1820, during the Liberal Triennium, the “Municipal Corporation went in civic procession to witness the laying of the first stone of the neighborhood fountain ».

According to Munuera, “for the occasion, a copy of the Constitution of 1812 was placed in a hole, inside a lead box, with the corresponding act” of the event. The mayor, Diego José Mateos, explained on Tuesday that the first inquiries to find the chest containing the constitutional text were carried out by the Consistory in December 2019, when he commissioned survey work by means of geo-radar in the Plaza de La Estrella.

Next to the fountain, about 70 centimeters deep, “an element was located that may correspond to the lead box that contains the Constitution,” said Mateos. The City Council is waiting to obtain the permits from the General Directorate of Culture to carry out the excavation in the square and clarified that the fountain, which is classified as a protected asset, will not be affected, since the works will be carried out in its environment.

The mayor explained that the pavement will be raised, under archaeological supervision, for the manual extraction of the fillings until reaching the lead box. The experts will assess the state of conservation of this and its content, which “could be very delicate.”

Mateos assured that “the City Council’s objective is to recover this historical document for its proper conservation, restoration and enhancement for educational purposes and for the dissemination of heritage. He explained that “the find would be very important because a small number of copies of the Constitution of 1812 are preserved.”